AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Carrera Capital Advisors

Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,948,000 after buying an additional 983,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,898,000 after buying an additional 778,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,236,000 after buying an additional 2,299,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,903,000 after buying an additional 4,466,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,246,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,773,000 after buying an additional 3,373,156 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $190.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.85. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

