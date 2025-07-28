Fielder Capital Group LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. EQT comprises approximately 1.4% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of EQT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 464,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,409,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EQT by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,337,000 after buying an additional 88,393 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 3.3%

EQT stock opened at $52.22 on Monday. EQT Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.