Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,105 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,986 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. New Street Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Comcast Stock Down 4.8%

CMCSA stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.