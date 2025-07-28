American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 8,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $311.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.20. The company has a market cap of $216.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $329.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

