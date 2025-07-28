Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Novartis by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,176,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Novartis by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 63,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of NVS opened at $117.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $124.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.24. The firm has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

