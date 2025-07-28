Fielder Capital Group LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 981.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,223,000 after buying an additional 1,038,350 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 22,699.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,112,000 after purchasing an additional 924,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,024,000 after purchasing an additional 353,165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Targa Resources by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 376,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 298,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 374,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 276,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $165.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average is $180.87. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.56 and a 1-year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.86.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

