Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $46.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.