Fielder Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,819 First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 761,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,173,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $338.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More

