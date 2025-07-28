Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.51 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR stock opened at $71.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $622,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,314. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

