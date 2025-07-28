Fielder Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fielder Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,169,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 66,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Barclays decreased their target price on CME Group from $299.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.93.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $279.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.72. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.25 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total value of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $271,280.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,781.20. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,410. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

