Corton Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Payoneer Global by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Payoneer Global by 47,800.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 559.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the sale, the director owned 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,706.54. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

