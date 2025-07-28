10,966 Shares in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 560,641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.15. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 225.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $6,612,500.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,284,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,275,877.68. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 566,278 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $6,353,639.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,462,223 shares in the company, valued at $16,406,142.06. This trade represents a 27.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,464,462 shares of company stock worth $39,228,856. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

