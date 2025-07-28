Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 218,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 589,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNIT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.30 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of UNIT opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $293.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

