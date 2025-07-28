Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 1,127.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $375.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.41.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
