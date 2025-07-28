Corton Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $721.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.67. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.