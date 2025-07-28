Corton Capital Inc. Has $98,000 Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,369 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,569,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,133,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 418,975 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,917,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 307,650 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after purchasing an additional 233,966 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,763,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,000 shares during the period.

COGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 2,777,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,993.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,003,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,030,762. This trade represents a 44.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

