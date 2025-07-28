iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 11,500.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock opened at $255.38 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.65 and a one year high of $255.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.95 and a 200-day moving average of $228.68.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.