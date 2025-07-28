Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,675 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,062,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arvinas by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,656,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Arvinas by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,334,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after purchasing an additional 551,979 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,332,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 532,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $43,377.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,091.61. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $572.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.17.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARVN. Guggenheim cut their price target on Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Arvinas from $74.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

