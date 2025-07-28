Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Boosts Holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN)

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNN. Hara Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

Shares of SNN stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.89. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

