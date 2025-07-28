Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 7,878 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wincap Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 121,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $58.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

