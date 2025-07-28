Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

