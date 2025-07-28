Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY). In a filing disclosed on July 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in HealthEquity stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 7/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 7/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 6/26/2025.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $96.04 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $15,039,230.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,413,400.80. The trade was a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,256,000 after buying an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after buying an additional 125,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after buying an additional 821,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,522,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,086,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,154,000 after buying an additional 224,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.