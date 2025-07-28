iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 673,678 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 2,873,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,044,000 after purchasing an additional 402,205 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,659,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,624,000 after acquiring an additional 316,910 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,427,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,432,000 after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.