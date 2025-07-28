Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Netflix by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Netflix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Netflix by 935.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 461,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $411,701,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,180.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,236.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,074.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $501.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $446,421.70. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

