Head-To-Head Review: Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) vs. Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sharplink Gaming has a beta of 9.46, suggesting that its stock price is 846% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sharplink Gaming and Take-Two Interactive Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharplink Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Take-Two Interactive Software 0 1 18 2 3.05

Earnings and Valuation

Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus price target of $232.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Sharplink Gaming.

This table compares Sharplink Gaming and Take-Two Interactive Software”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharplink Gaming $3.66 million 600.52 $10.10 million N/A N/A Take-Two Interactive Software $5.63 billion 7.08 -$4.48 billion ($25.39) -8.85

Sharplink Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Take-Two Interactive Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Sharplink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Sharplink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sharplink Gaming and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharplink Gaming -94.08% -162.25% -120.73% Take-Two Interactive Software -79.50% 3.74% 1.53%

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Sharplink Gaming on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharplink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland names. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; mobile titles, including WWE SuperCard; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program and OlliOlli World; free-to-play mobile games, such as CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Match Factory!, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Top Troops, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker; and hyper-casual mobile titles, including Fill the Fridge!, Parking Jam 3D, Power Slap, Pull the Pin, Twisted Tangle, and Tangled Snakes. Its products are designed for console gaming systems; personal computers; and mobiles comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

