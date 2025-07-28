Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 359.0% during the 1st quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.67.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $569.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $576.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.34 and a 200-day moving average of $490.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

