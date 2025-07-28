Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,659 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $91.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

