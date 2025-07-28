Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 105.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $27.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.