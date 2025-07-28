Fiera Capital Corp Takes $215,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,434,000 after acquiring an additional 142,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 208,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYK opened at $70.13 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

