Best Gold Stocks To Follow Now – July 27th

Robinhood Markets, Newmont, and Cadence Design Systems are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the exploration, development and production of gold. By owning these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to movements in the price of gold—often with leveraged upside when gold rallies—but also assume company-specific risks such as operational costs, reserve estimates and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,546,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,217,080. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.84.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,891,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,595,961. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,717,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,914. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.63. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $335.16.

