Airline Stocks To Watch Now – July 27th

RTX, American Airlines Group, Joby Aviation, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Transdigm Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo air transportation services. Investors buy and sell these equities on stock exchanges, seeking returns through share price appreciation and dividends. Their performance is often influenced by factors like fuel costs, travel demand, regulatory changes and global economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $156.86. 4,727,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,235. The stock has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average is $132.93. RTX has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $157.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.50. 63,386,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,494,860. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Shares of JOBY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.09. 35,595,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,343,720. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,998,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,482,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.56. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.11. 5,260,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,927,403. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,810,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,953,351. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $6.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,606.09. The company had a trading volume of 200,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,489.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,396.09. Transdigm Group has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,615.35. The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

See Also