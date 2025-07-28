Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $171.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.65 and its 200 day moving average is $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

