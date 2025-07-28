Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.86 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.18.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

