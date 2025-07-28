Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Acquires 1,005 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Halliburton by 830.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

