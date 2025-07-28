Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,673 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.74. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.35%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

See Also

