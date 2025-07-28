Bryce Point Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fastly by 16.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 19.2% during the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 322,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fastly by 33.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $90,212.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,904,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,692,549.72. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Scott R. Lovett sold 127,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $886,875.60. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,287,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,657.75. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,124 shares of company stock worth $1,138,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.23. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

