Bryce Point Capital LLC Has $614,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Bryce Point Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,708 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,657 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 313,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,374,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 180.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.2%

HRL opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. Hormel Foods Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

