Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,279 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

