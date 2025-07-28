Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $357,000 in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $312,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 88.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 310,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 153,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,791,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.03. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $68.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

