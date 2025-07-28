Bryce Point Capital LLC Sells 33,750 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Bryce Point Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,750 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $4,736,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,912.64. This trade represents a 74.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $61,376.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,205.21. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,879,369 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $20.97 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

