Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $126,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CommScope by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CommScope by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in CommScope by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.38.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CommScope in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

