RTC Group (LON:RTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RTC Group (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 6.62 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RTC Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

RTC Group Stock Up 13.5%

LON:RTC opened at GBX 105 ($1.41) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £13.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.90. RTC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 119 ($1.60).

Get RTC Group alerts:

About RTC Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.