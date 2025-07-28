RTC Group (LON:RTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RTC Group (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 6.62 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RTC Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 23.73%.
RTC Group Stock Up 13.5%
LON:RTC opened at GBX 105 ($1.41) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £13.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.90. RTC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 119 ($1.60).
