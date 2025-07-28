Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34, Zacks reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $37.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.66. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 807 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,921.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,641.28. The trade was a 34.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,282 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $47,254.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,599.86. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $46,585 and have sold 2,478 shares valued at $88,410. Company insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BWFG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

