Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BOH stock opened at $65.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

