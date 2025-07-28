Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%.
Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of BOH stock opened at $65.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $82.70.
Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 78.65%.
Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.
About Bank of Hawaii
Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.
