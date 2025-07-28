Rep. Susie Lee Sells Off Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). In a filing disclosed on July 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $250,001 and $500,000 in Full House Resorts stock on June 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY INVESTMENTS BROKERAGE 249” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 6/13/2025.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of FLL opened at $4.82 on Monday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $173.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 90.09% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.96 million.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Full House Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 69.3% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Full House Resorts by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 203,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,978.20. This represents a 14.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.