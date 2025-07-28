Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Raised by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.53.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $177.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.62 and its 200-day moving average is $163.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

