American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in American Water Works by 33.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $140.29 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.