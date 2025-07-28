Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $681.31 million and a P/E ratio of 10.60.

