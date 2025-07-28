Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $681.31 million and a P/E ratio of 10.60.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Metrics Income Opportunities Trust
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- T-Mobile Earnings Show You Why This Is a Stock to Hold
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge: Here Are 5 Set to Ride the Wave
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.