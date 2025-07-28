Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on July 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 7/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 7/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 6/26/2025.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $165.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.51 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.55.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total value of $1,061,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 425,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,197,903.95. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.68, for a total value of $89,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,233.76. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,757 shares of company stock valued at $12,243,920. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,554,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

