Fielder Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $206.42 on Monday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

